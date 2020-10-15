Zacks Investment Research Lowers NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

Shares of PAE opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09.

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.97 million.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTN Buzztime (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.