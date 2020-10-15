PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHAS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.57. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.