Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $235.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDAY. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.23.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $230.54 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day moving average is $181.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,428 shares of company stock worth $77,862,581 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Workday by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Workday by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.