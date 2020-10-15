Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $209.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ferrari from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock opened at $185.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.