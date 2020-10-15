Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

PFBC opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $504.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.39. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

