Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $265.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $223.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.86.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $226.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.69 and its 200-day moving average is $184.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $232.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,594 shares of company stock valued at $62,546,100. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

