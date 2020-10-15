BidaskClub Upgrades Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) to Hold

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RAVN. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.76 million, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron purchased 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,986.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

