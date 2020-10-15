Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 475.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $217,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 114.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 277,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 147,686 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 384.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.