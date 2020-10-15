Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley Securities

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by B. Riley Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.74. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 99,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 477,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crocs by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

