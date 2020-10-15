Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley Securities

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by B. Riley Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.74. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 151,035 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400,445 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,649,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

