Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley Securities

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective increased by B. Riley Securities from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 658,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Analyst Recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crocs Price Target Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley Securities
Crocs Price Target Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley Securities
Crocs Price Target Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley Securities
Crocs Price Target Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley Securities
Abercrombie & Fitch Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley Securities
Abercrombie & Fitch Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley Securities
Silgan Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities
Silgan Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities
Silgan Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities
Silgan Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities
Sealed Air Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities
Sealed Air Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report