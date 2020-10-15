Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley Securities

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective increased by B. Riley Securities from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 658,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

