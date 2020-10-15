Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Silgan by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

