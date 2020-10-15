Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $75,701,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $52,926,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4,958.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 566,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,509,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.