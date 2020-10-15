New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. New York Times has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. New York Times’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other New York Times news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in New York Times by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,287,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,901 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in New York Times by 8.3% in the first quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 77.9% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,895,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,683,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 90.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after buying an additional 616,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 233.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after buying an additional 563,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

