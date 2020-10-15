Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $118,139.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $454,355 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

