Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.93.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $118,139.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $454,355 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.