Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GMHI opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Gores Metropoulos has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

