NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NIO. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CICC Research raised NIO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.78. NIO has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.11) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $69,808,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $101,856,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $19,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $2,405,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.