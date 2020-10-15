Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Crown stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $83.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 46.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 51.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 353.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Crown by 161.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

