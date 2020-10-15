Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.19.

BERY stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,324 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,919,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,445,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,608,000 after acquiring an additional 953,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,993,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,507,000 after acquiring an additional 860,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

