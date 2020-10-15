Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.19.
BERY stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.
In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,324 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,919,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,445,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,608,000 after acquiring an additional 953,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,993,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,507,000 after acquiring an additional 860,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
