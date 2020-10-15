ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

ICU Medical stock opened at $200.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.67. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.83.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,055. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 53.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ICU Medical by 9.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

