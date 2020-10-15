AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 462.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

