Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Pentair stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,897,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 37.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

