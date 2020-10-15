Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 110,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $3,038,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,091,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,853 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,286. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

