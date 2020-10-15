Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 113,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

