NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NIO. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. NIO has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $69,808,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $101,856,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $19,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $2,405,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

