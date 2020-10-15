Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Slack Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 110,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $3,038,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,091,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,853 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,286. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,360 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,360 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
GALAPAGOS NV/S Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
GALAPAGOS NV/S Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report