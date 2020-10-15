Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

