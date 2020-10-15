Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,900 shares, an increase of 1,022.1% from the September 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.25% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

EVGN opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,545.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

