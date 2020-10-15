Kris Begic Sells 7,324 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$21,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$56,418.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Kris Begic sold 2,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.61, for a total value of C$7,224.00.

TSE:PTM opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.40. Platinum Group Metals Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$3.86. The company has a market cap of $178.18 million and a PE ratio of -15.98.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

