Gregory (Greg) Boulton Buys 200,000 Shares of Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) Stock

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) insider Gregory (Greg) Boulton bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($19,285.71).

Gregory (Greg) Boulton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Gold alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Gregory (Greg) Boulton purchased 135,528 shares of Southern Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$16,941.00 ($12,100.71).

On Monday, September 28th, Gregory (Greg) Boulton acquired 66,472 shares of Southern Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,309.00 ($5,935.00).

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.12.

Southern Gold Limited engages in the exploration and production of gold deposits in Australia and South Korea. The company also explores for silver and other mineral deposits. It focuses on developing the Cannon project near Kalgoorlie, Australia; and the Gubong project in South Korea. The company also owns a portfolio of gold projects that are a combination of decommissioned gold mines with orogenic gold mineralization and Greenfield epithermal gold-silver targets in South Korea.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.