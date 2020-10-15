Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 8,756 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,756 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,618.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,583,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,721,358.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $14,887.44.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,109.24.

TIPT stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Tiptree Inc has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

