Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

DIN opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

