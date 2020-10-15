Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.