Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. CIBC raised Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.