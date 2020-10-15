Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

