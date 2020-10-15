CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.56.

Shares of COR opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.09.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,717 shares of company stock worth $31,451,711 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

