Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

In other Parsons news, COO Carey A. Smith bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $373,259. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 791.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.17. Parsons has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.92 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

