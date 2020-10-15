Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

DAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra raised shares of Dana to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

