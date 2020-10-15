Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.