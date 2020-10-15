Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.69.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.