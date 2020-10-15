Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of -3.20.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $4,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $1,235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $757,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525,062 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

