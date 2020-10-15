RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53. RENAULT S A/ADR has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $12.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

