Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 501,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.92. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

