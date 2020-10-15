DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DSDVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DSV AS/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV AS/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. DSV AS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

