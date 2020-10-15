ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Get ChampionX alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.00 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 70.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $9,308,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.