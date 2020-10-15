Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.50

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.50 and last traded at $128.50, with a volume of 126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02.

About Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

