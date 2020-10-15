Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,280.00

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,280.00 and last traded at $1,269.81, with a volume of 30159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,215.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,085.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,098.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $921.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 35.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

