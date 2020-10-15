Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Gap Up to $21.66

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $23.30. Liberty Global shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Global stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

