Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Gap Up to $21.66

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $23.30. Liberty Global shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.
About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
