PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.51

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 24194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock valued at $338,411,007.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PPD by 4.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PPD by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

