Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.04

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.04 and last traded at $150.60, with a volume of 62822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -359.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

In other news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,267,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,430 shares of company stock worth $91,708,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Livongo Health by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after buying an additional 328,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Livongo Health by 553.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at $653,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

